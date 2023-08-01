Andrew James King Sells 1,168 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 10,155,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,133. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

