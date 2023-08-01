Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 128.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.