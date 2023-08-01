Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 128.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.30%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

