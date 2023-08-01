Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.02) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,836.67.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.8 %

Anglo American stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 217,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.