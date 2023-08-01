Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.31) to GBX 2,650 ($34.02) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.87) to GBX 3,050 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($31.20) to GBX 2,320 ($29.79) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,836.67.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Up 0.8 %

Anglo American stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 217,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.