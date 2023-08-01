Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Anterix Stock Down 2.4 %

ATEX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,037. The company has a market capitalization of $521.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.62. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 850.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the first quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 91.3% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

