Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Anterix traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 10972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $251,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after buying an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,324,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.31. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 850.29%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

