Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 235,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

