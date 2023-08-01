Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 235,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.18. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
