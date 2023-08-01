Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.10. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 835,491 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

