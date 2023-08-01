Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $610,812.12 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00030195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

