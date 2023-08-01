Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.65. 111,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,001. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $150.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.