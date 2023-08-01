Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

APTV traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

