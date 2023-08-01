Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 577,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,065. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

AQST has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

