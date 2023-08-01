Arbitrum (ARB) Price Hits $1.16 on Major Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $141.04 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.13829112 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 438 active market(s) with $149,569,145.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

