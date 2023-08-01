ARC Resources (ARX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ARC Resources to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Price Performance

TSE ARX traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.34 and a 1 year high of C$20.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.23.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

