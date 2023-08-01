ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO remained flat at $2.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

