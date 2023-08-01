Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 504,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $12,240,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $5,695,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $5,556,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

