Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.14. 568,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,925. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.34% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

