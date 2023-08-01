argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $609.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $606.00 to $609.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $521.59.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $504.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.84 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that argenx will post -5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

