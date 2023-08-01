Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.

Argosy Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ARYMF stock remained flat at C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday. 190,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.78.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

