Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in July

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.7 days.
Argosy Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ARYMF stock remained flat at C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday. 190,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.78.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
