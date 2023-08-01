ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 4%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 21,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 81,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$23.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative net margin of 122.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 million.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.