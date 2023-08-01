Ascent Industries (ACNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ascent Industries to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ascent Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACNT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 2,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942. Ascent Industries has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascent Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ascent Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascent Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

