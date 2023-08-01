Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.71. The stock had a trading volume of 241,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,437. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -190.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.70.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

