Astec Industries (ASTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries



Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

