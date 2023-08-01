Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.54

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 21129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 148.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,903,000 after buying an additional 138,269 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

