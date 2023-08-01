Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 913,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Asure Software Price Performance

ASUR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asure Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

