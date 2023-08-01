Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. 48,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Atento has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

