Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,012 shares of company stock valued at $242,884. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,475,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,144 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 470,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Athira Pharma by 1,200.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 350,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,638. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.78. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

