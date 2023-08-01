Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,012 shares of company stock valued at $242,884. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %
ATHA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. 350,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,638. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.78. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.