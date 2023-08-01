AUD/BSD (VXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AUD/BSD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AUD/BSD Price Performance
Shares of AUD/BSD stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,500. AUD/BSD has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AUD/BSD Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AUD/BSD
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for AUD/BSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUD/BSD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.