Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) and illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and illumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Auddia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 56.41 -$6.90 million ($0.58) -0.72 illumin $93.10 million 1.12 -$580,000.00 $0.01 185.00

illumin has higher revenue and earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than illumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A illumin 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Auddia and illumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

illumin has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given illumin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe illumin is more favorable than Auddia.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and illumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% illumin -0.40% -4.93% -3.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of illumin shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of illumin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, illumin has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

illumin beats Auddia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About illumin

(Get Free Report)

illumin Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company was formerly known as AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and changed its name to illumin Holdings Inc. in June 2023. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.