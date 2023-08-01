Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 4.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. 1,706,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,973,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,353.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock worth $10,207,915. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

