Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 720 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($8.99) to GBX 720 ($9.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.83) to GBX 670 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.20) to GBX 473 ($6.07) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $599.67.

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 86,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

