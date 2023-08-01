AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.46-$10.66 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.17.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.02. 204,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.87. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

