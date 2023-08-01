Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.12.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Avantor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 3,054,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 259,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.