Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 52,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $11,876,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

AVID traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 286,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,445. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Avid Technology

(Get Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.