Axos Financial (AX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2023 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $63.00.

7/28/2023 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $49.00.

7/4/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Axos Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE AX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 198,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Axos Financial Inc alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.