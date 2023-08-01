Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 138,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,027. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 6,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,213.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 185,060 shares of company stock worth $1,025,346. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $82,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

