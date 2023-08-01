Baidu (BIDU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

7/27/2023 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

7/26/2023 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $184.00 to $181.00.

7/16/2023 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

7/13/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $234.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2023 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. 817,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Baidu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

