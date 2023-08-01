Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.