Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,110,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 368,149 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 541,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 32,712,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,956,449. The firm has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

