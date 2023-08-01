Bank of America Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $110.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.46. 453,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $80.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.