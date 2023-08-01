Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 1,537,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 320.7 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$5.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
