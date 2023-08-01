Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,832,000 after acquiring an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

