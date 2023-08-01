Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.82. 225,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

