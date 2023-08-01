Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 1,793,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $367.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

