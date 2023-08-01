Barclays Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.06.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,499,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,652,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

