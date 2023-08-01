Barclays Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.14.
Pearson Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:PSO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 893,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.