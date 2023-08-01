Barclays Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 900

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.14.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 893,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

