Barclays Lowers Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $38.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James cut shares of Juniper Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 2,072,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,043. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $614,191 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

