Barclays PLC Acquires 193,457 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Waste Management worth $147,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.64. 1,206,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

