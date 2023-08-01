Barclays PLC Has $156.05 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,604,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,124,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $156,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,428. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 227.95 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.