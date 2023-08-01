Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 205.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.69% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $193,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,766. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

