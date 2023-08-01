Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.15% of Qiagen worth $119,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,198,000 after acquiring an additional 132,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Qiagen by 55.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after buying an additional 1,034,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

